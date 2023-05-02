FARMVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Nearly 48 hours after two inmates escaped from the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, court documents revealed one of the men’s sister may have been involved in the escape.

8News previously reported that Alder Marin-Sotelo, 26, and Bruce Callahan, 44, escaped the jail 22 hours apart on Sunday by “manipulating a locking mechanism on the rear exit door.”

Adriana Marin-Sotelo

Federal court documents revealed Sotelo’s sister, Adriana Marin-Sotelo, was arrested on Tuesday in High Point, North Carolina, accused of paying someone $2,500 to leave a ‘getaway’ car in the jail’s parking lot for her brother. She now faces a charge for conspiracy to instigate or assist escape.

The FBI, which is now leading the investigation on Sotelo’s escape, released photos of an early 2000’s burgundy Ford Mustang with 30-day temporary tags that he is believed to be driving.

The FBI believes the pictured car, which has temporary tags, is being driven by inmates who escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville (Photo: FBI)

Marin-Sotelo, with ties to North Carolina, had reportedly been convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm. (Courtesy of the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office)

A federal criminal complaint said inmates in the jail worked with Sotelo’s family members to arrange the car’s arrival to the Farmville jail from High Point. Surveillance video captured the Mustang arriving at 10:45 p.m. on April 29th. Sotelo then escaped the jail at 1:40 a.m. on April 30th and drove off.

The jail was not notified that the inmates had escaped until 4 a.m. on Monday, May 1.

The multi-state manhunt is now in its second day. The FBI has put up digital billboards across several states, describing Sotelo as “extremely dangerous.”

The 26-year-old had been in the Farmville since January facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to the murder of Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd.

WNCN reports that Byrd, who’d been with the department for 13 years, was shot several times in the head and torso while on duty in August.

“If you see him, do not approach him. Please call 911,” the FBI said on its website.

Bruce Callahan, 44, of North Carolina, had reportedly been convicted of multiple federal drug charges. (Courtesy of the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office)

The U.S. Marshal’s Office is leading the investigation on Bruce Callahan’s escape. The 44-year-old left the jail at 11:18 p.m. on Sunday, April 30th, and was facing several federal firearm and weapons charges.

The agency is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his capture.

Anyone with information on Callahan’s current location is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED-2 or submit information via the USMS Tips App. Your information will be taken in strict confidence. Your anonymity is guaranteed.