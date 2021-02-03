4th COVID-19 variant case reported in Virginia

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Another case of the UK COVID-19 variant has been identified in Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health said the variant was identified in a sample from an adult resident of Northwest Virginia. The person recently returned to the state after international travel.

The B.1.1.7 variant, which first emerged in the United Kingdom in late 2020, is associated with increased person-to-person transmission of COVID-19.

Virginia now has identified four cases of the variant in the Northern region. VDH said they expect to find more cases as they continue to investigate.

For more information about COVID-19 variants, visit the CDC New COVID-19 Variants website.