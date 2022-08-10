RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The federal government will invest millions of dollars into the health workforce and healthcare in Virginia’s rural communities.

The money will support four healthcare organizations in Virginia’s rural and tribal communities.

The government said the $5.5 million in funding that is headed to rural Virginia will give rural families better access to healthcare.

The program will expand job development, training and placement.

In Tappahannock, Bay Rivers Telehealth Alliance will get more than $1.5 million.

To read more about what funding the other organizations will receive, click BELOW: