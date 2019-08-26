5-month-old dies following car accident in Accomack County

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A five-month-old child died Saturday morning following an accident on Route 13 after the car the child was in ran off the roadway into a ditch and overturned.

Reports say the driver of the car, a 2010 Honda Pilot, ran off the road while traveling southbound at around 8 o’clock Saturday morning on Route 13, Lankford Highway, north of Merry Cat Lane.

The driver, traveling southbound, reportedly ran off into a ditch, striking a culvert which caused the car to overturn and ejected the five-month-old boy.

Officials say the infant was not in a child safety seat at the time of the accident.

The infant was flown to CHKD in Norfolk where he later died of his injuries from the crash.

The driver along with three other passengers were taken to Riverside Shore Memorial for non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been placed at this time, officials say.

Virginia State Police is currently investigating the incident.