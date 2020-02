Video captured by Chris Fukuda

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Highway is shut down in both directions in Alexandria after a fire broke out in a construction site for a future 5-story building Saturday morning.

Firefighters are on the scene near the 2800 blk of Poang St. Units are working a 2-alarm fire in a 5-story building under construction, authorities said.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Stay with 8News for updates.