LUNENEBURG COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 5-year-old girl is dead after she was crushed by an ATV that was driven by another child in Lunenburg County earlier this week.

Virginia State Police responded to a home on 2100 block of Poor House Road in Lunenburg County just before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4.

According to police, a 7-year-old boy was driving a Suzuki King Quad ATV around the home’s yard with a 5-year-old girl on board. At some point, the ATV flipped and both children were thrown off. The vehicle fell on top of the 5-year-old girl, who died on scene.

The 7-year-old boy had minor injuries.

Neither child was wearing a helmet.

According to the Suzuki website, the weight of a Suzuki King Quad ATV can be around 700 pounds.

The crash remains under investigation in consultation with the Lunenburg County Commonwealth’s Attorney.