WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) – Hundreds of flags will be placed at a Williamsburg cemetery ahead of Veterans Day next week.

The flag setting will take place at Cedar Grove Cemetery, located at 809 S. Henry Street, at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. On this day, more than 500 flags will be placed on the graves of veterans in the cemetery.

The Patrick Henry Chapter of the Disabled American Veterans, Rotary Club of James City County, Salvation Army of Williamsburg, Cedar Grove Historical Society, Williamsburg Daughters of the American Revolution, representatives from the City Police and Fire Departments and local veterans will all be in attendance.

Williamsburg residents are encouraged to attend and help place the flags. Anyone interested should meet Caretaker Bill Brown at the flagpole. Flags will be provided.

For any questions, contact Bill Brown at dbrown@williamsburgva.gov.

Veterans Day takes place on Friday, Nov. 11, this year.