51 people injured in I-64 chain-reaction crash

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police say 51 people are recovering after a 69-car accident in York County.

8News has acquired pictures from the incident, showing the mess that it made on I-64 just before 8 this morning.

First responders as well as good samaritans were around to help those who were injured.

“Everybody wanted to make sure everyone else was alright,” said an eyewitness at the scene. “I thought that was a nice to thing to see out of such a bad situation.”

Foggy roads and icy conditions are said to be a factor in this accident.

Police say the crash also happened in a construction zone, where lower speeds were posted.

At this time, state police do not have an initial cause for the crash.