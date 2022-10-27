ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An Albemarle man who was shot and killed in a domestic dispute on Tuesday has been identified.

Officers from Albemarle County Police Department responded to the 2100 block of Stony Point Road on Tuesday, Oct. 25 for a reported domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they found a male victim dead with a gunshot wound.

The victim has now been identified as 53-year-old Matthew Sean Farrell of Albemarle County.

In connection to the shooting, Albemarle Police Department charged 38-year-old Shawna Marie Natalie Murphy of Albemarle County with second degree murder and use or display of firearm in committing felony. Murphy is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

According to police, there were also explosive materials found at the scene. Police determined the explosives posed no threat to the public. Bomb technicians from the Virginia State Police and Federal Bureau of Investigations and a fire marshal from Albemarle County cleared and disposed of the explosives.