YORK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 64 after a loose tire collided with the driver’s side of her vehicle in York County.

Shortly after 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1, Virginia State Police troopers were called to I-64 East near the Colonial Parkway overpass for a reported vehicle crash.

According to police, a 2017 Jeep Renegade — driven by Kimberly Anne Ashe of Williamsburg — had been driving westbound on I-64 when one of the vehicle’s tires became dislodged. The tire traveled into the eastbound lanes where it struck the driver’s side of a 2005 Ford Explorer.

The driver of the Ford — now identified as 53-year-old Tammy M. Parsons, of Williamsburg — received life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. She died at the scene.

(Photo courtesy of Virginia State Police)

Police said Parsons had been driving with her husband and five children, all of whom escaped the vehicle without injury.

Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate and charges are pending. According to police, speed and alcohol are not considered contributing factors in the crash.