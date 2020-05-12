Breaking News
5th Virginia inmate dies from COVID-19

5th Virginia inmate dies from COVID-19

Virginia News

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: txking/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An inmate at Dillwyn Correctional Center has died from COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections, marking the fifth inmate in the commonwealth to succumb to the virus.

In total, 198 offenders and eight staff members at the facility have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events