RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An inmate at Dillwyn Correctional Center has died from COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections, marking the fifth inmate in the commonwealth to succumb to the virus.
In total, 198 offenders and eight staff members at the facility have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Stay with 8News for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- 5th Virginia inmate dies from COVID-19
- Car parade helps celebrate Marion Temple’s 100th birthday
- Exclusive poll: Many not ready to return to restaurants, gyms during COVID-19 pandemic
- Memorial for fallen law enforcement officers goes virtual
- Think you need a coronavirus test? Here’s a list of free testing events in central Virginia