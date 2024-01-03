ESSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Historical Resources (DHR) has announced there will be six new state historical highway markers coming to the commonwealth.

The DHR said, “The markers will recall various topics in the state’s history, including the story of a 19th-century Black abolitionist and newspaper editor who served as a legislative leader during the commonwealth’s Reconstruction era; a once-bustling transportation hub and market center forged by the iron industry in Rockbridge County; and a Northern Virginia court case that helped lead to the desegregation of community clubs across the United States in the 20th century”.

The newly approved state highway markers are:

Willis Augustus Hodges (1815-1890) – The first African American to win an election in Virginia Beach area, abolitionist and advocate, serving on Virginia Constitutional Convention and the Board of Supervisors. The location of this marker is in Virginia Beach near the intersection of Singleton Way and S. Witchduck Road.

The Old Folks Home – The Woman’s Baptist District Missionary Covention opened the Old Folks Home in 1909 to care for old and destitute African Americans to help them cope with life. This marker is located in Essex County near U.S. Route 17 and Route 610 in Dunnsville.

Glade Spring School – This institution was built in 1921 to serve African American students in grades 1-7. The school closed in 1965 when schools in the county were desegregated and became a community center. The location of this marker is Washington County near the intersection of Crescent Drive and Azalea Drive in Glade Spring.

Cedar Grove – Cedar Grove was a transportation hub and market center in the 1830s, in which turned into a community that played a major role in Virginia’s iron industry. This marker is located in Rockbridge County near Maury River Road.

John G. Lewis Memorial Bridge – This bridge was widely used in 1875-1920, and it is one of the longest metal truss bridges in Virginia. The marker location is in Loudoun County near the intersection of Loyalty Road and Featherbed Lane.