LURAY, Va. (WRIC) — Firefighters have contained over half of the two-and-a-half acre fire that began in Shenandoah National Park last week.

As of about 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13, the Millers Head fire — which started in the late afternoon on Friday, Sept. 8 — was 60 percent contained, according to the National Park Service.

The service said firefighters have established a fire line around the blaze’s perimeter, and are extinguishing hot spots throughout the area to prevent trees, grass, or other forest debris from being reignited.

Firefighters from the National Park Service, the Department of Forestry, the U.S. Forest Service, and a Fire Department Engine Crew from Colorado have joined forces in fighting the blaze since it began.

Firefighters establish a perimeter around a 2.5-acre fire in Shenandoah National Park on Sept. 13 (Photo: National Park Service)

Initial reports indicate the fire was naturally caused and park structures are not affected by the fire, according to the National Park Service. All park trails and facilities are open.