NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are assisting the Hampton Police Department in searching for a critically missing 62-year-old woman.

Pierre Louise Armour-Barnum was last seen walking in the area of 5800 Jefferson Avenue around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11. Police said she may be wearing gray leggings, a dark long-sleeve shirt, black tennis shoes and black framed glasses. She may also have her hair in a ponytail.

According to police, Armour-Barnum is a 5-foot-7-inch tall Black woman, weighing approximately 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

“This disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety as determined by the investigating agency,” a spokesperson with Virginia State Police said.

Anyone with information regarding Armour-Barnum’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Department at 757-727-6111.