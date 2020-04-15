$70M from ‘CARES Act’ set to help with child care for essential workers

(WRIC) — Help is on the way for essential workers with children as well as daycare centers.

Governor Ralph Northam announced today $70 million from the federal CARES Act will go towards supporting essential workers with children under the age of 12. The governor says 1.2 million kids under the age of 12 in Virginia have been affected by the closing of public schools. Many childcare centers have also shut their doors.

Yet, childcare is still critical for essential workers such as hospital staff, law enforcement, grocery workers, delivery drivers, sanitation workers, and corrections officers. The governor says this money from the CARES Act will help support them.

The state will use the funds to provide direct flexible cash assistance to the daycare centers that have remained open. Additionally, the funds will help prepare schools to act as emergency child care centers where needed and to provide additional funding to centers that accept federal subsidy dollars but had to close.

Virginia First Lady Pam Northam, who dedicated the past two years to advocating for Virginia’s early childhood education, is on board to help.

“I know these are challenging times and unprecedented times which is why we fought so hard to get this additional $70 million to you as quickly as possible,” she said.

Click here for more information on these new resources as well as information about where parents can get an up-to-date list of where to get childcare and for providers to share service information.

