NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A single-vehicle crash is under investigation after a man was killed Friday afternoon.

Virginia State Police said a man was driving a 1996 Dodge 1500 south on Old Richmond Road Friday, July, 21, just before 4 p.m. when the car ran off the road. Police said the driver — 73-year-old Macktoy Hawkes, 73, of Blackstone — overcorrected in an attempt to put the car back on the road, but the car flipped and caught on fire.

Hawkes died from his injuries at the scene. Police said he was wearing a seatbelt.