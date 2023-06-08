SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating after a 74-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car and killed.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, state troopers were called to Old Valley Pike just north of the intersection with Chapman Landing Road.

According to police, a pedestrian — now identified as Ramon L. Santiago Rivera, 74, of Edinburg, Virginia — was walking northbound with a bicycle in the far-right of the travel lane on Old Valley Pike when he was hit from behind by a 2013 Hyundai Elantra.

Rivera died at the scene due to his injuries. The driver of the Hyundai — identified as Deborah A. McCormick, 70, of Fort Valley, Virginia — was not injured. She was wearing a seatbelt.

McCormick was charged with reckless driving.

The incident remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.