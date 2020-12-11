79-year-old man dies after being shot by police in Prince William County, Virginia

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police say a 79-year-old man is dead after being shot at by five officers Thursday night.

According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to a home in Dumfries around 7:15 p.m. Thursday for a report of a suicidal person. A woman called saying her husband was armed with a handgun, and “making concerning statements.”

When officers arrived, the man had reportedly walked away from the home and was on foot in the community, still armed. A helicopter team from Fairfax County was called to assist with the search. Members of the Crisis Intervention Team and Co-Responder Unit were also on scene.

Five officers shot at the man who was struck an unknown number of times. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

At this time, it is unknown if the man discharged his weapon during the encounter.

No officers were injured during the shooting and the officers involved will be placed on routine paid leave.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.