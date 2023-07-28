RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Love the beautiful wildlife of Virginia? Read on for a list of eight beautiful, rare butterflies and moths that have been observed in the state.

Hessel’s hairstreak (Photo: DCR)

Hessel’s hairstreak have been seen in southeastern Virginia. These butterflies enjoy roaming bay forests and wetland bogs with sandy soil, according to the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR). However, they spend much of their time high in tall Atlantic white cedars, so they are more difficult to observe. They like nectar from sand myrtle and other coastal plants.

Female Diana fritillary (Photo: DCR)

According to DCR, this butterfly is found mostly in western Virginia. They like low lying places such as valleys, cove forests and pine woods with moist soil. They are known to enjoy sipping nectar from butterfly bushes, milkweed and other purple flowers.

Marked tricholita (Photo: DCR)

The Marked tricholita enjoys prairieland, though little else is documented about this moth species’ preferences of flowers. According to DCR, this species was observed in one county in western Virginia before 1950.

Olympia Marble (Photo: DCR)

The Olympia marble has mostly been observed in eastern parts of Virginia, especially along the Appalachian region, according to DCR. These moths mainly feed on rockcress, a plant that grows on hills and slopes.

Atlantis Fritillary (Photo: DCR)

The Atlantis fritillary has been observed in northwester Virginia and enjoys open meadows, bogs and woods along roadsides. These butterflies nectar on mountain laurel, milkweed, mints, burdock, and other flowers, according to DCR.

Bronze Copper (Photo: DCR)

The Bronze copper species have been observed in a few varying parts across Virginia. They enjoy low-lying wet areas like meadows, ditches and the edges of ponds, according to DCR. These butterflies feed on docks, which are found in open fields.

Regal Fritillary (Photo: DCR)

There have been sightings of the Regal fritillary throughout eastern and Central Virginia. These butterflies likes tall grasses found in prairies, fields, bogs and grasslands, according to DCR. They enjoy munching on the leaves of violets while caterpillars, and as adults, they sip nectar from thistle, red clover and milkweed.

Elfin Emerald (Photo: DCR)

The Elfin emerald have been spotted in the very western tip of Virginia. This moth species feeds on bald cypress and oaks, while their preference of habitat is not currently documented by DCR.

To view the complete list of rare moths, butterflies, skippers, dragonflies and damselflies of Virginia, visit DCR’s website.