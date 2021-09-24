8-year-old boy fighting for life after hit by truck while getting off Henry County school bus, State Police say

UPDATE 8:27 p.m.: Virginia State Police has shared extra details about Thursday afternoon’s hit-and-run in Henry County that left an eight-year-old boy fighting for his life.

Police say the boy had just gotten off a Henry County Public Schools bus when he was hit by a white Toyota pickup truck while crossing the road in the 8000 block of Route 57 at approximately 3:23 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23.

That truck immediately left the scene of the crash, but is expected to have damage to the passenger side headlight, hood, and bumper.

Meanwhile, the child was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. As of this writing, authorities say the boy is still being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Crash investigators with Virginia State Police managed to download video from the bus to help identify the Toyota, according to officials. The VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem Field Office and VSP Salem Crash Reconstruction Team are taking part in the investigation.

If you have any information about the white Toyota pickup or the driver involved in this Henry County hit-and-run, you are asked to call Virginia State Police at 1-800-542-5959 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

