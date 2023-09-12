RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Attorney General Miyares has announced an $80 million settlement with Monsanto — a company that produces agricultural and chemical products — after it allegedly distributed harmful chemicals.

The settlement alleges that the company emitted polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, the manufacturing of which was banned by federal law in 1979, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

PCBs do not readily break down once in the environment and have a range of toxicity. These chemicals were used in the following industrial and commercial applications, as listed by the EPA:

Electrical, heat transfer and hydraulic equipment

Plasticizers in paints, plastics and rubber products

Pigments, dyes and carbonless copy paper

Other industrial applications

According to the Office of the Attorney General, over 1,300 river miles, 75,000 lake acres and over 2,000 square miles of bays and estuaries are impaired by PCBs in Virginia.

In keeping with the agreement, funds from the settlement will be used for environmental studies, stream restoration, drinking water and wastewater system improvements, fisheries management and land remediation, the Office of the Attorney General said.