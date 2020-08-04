80 Virginia National Guard soldiers staged for storm relief

Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, prepare a convoy to travel to the Eastern Shore in preparation for Tropical Storm Isaias Aug. 3, 2020, in Norfolk, Virginia.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Soldiers with the Virginia National Guard have been placed across the eastern portion of the state to assist local and state emergencies with their response to Tropical Storm Isaias.

According to a VNG press release, 80 soldiers and 30 vehicles are staged in the peninsula area, Hampton Roads, the Eastern Shore and along the I-95 corridor. Additional soldiers, airmen and Virginia Defense Force members will be on duty in Richmond and Fort Pickett and remotely to provide mission command, logistics, administrative and public information support.

The soldiers will be using Humvees and tactical trucks for high water transportation and chain saws for debris reduction.

“It is very important that we get our personnel and equipment staged and ready at the right locations before the severe weather hits so we are able to rapidly respond if needed,” said Brig. Gen. James Ring, Virginia National Guard director of the joint the staff.

The state of emergency declared on July 31 authorized the mobilization of the VNG and other state agencies to provide support during the storm.

Individuals impacted by severe weather and in need of assistance should contact local authorities or 911 in cases of emergency.

According to the press release, “localities looking for National Guard support should send requests to their local and regional emergency management coordinators, and VDEM ensures the appropriate organization provides the resources in a timely manner.”