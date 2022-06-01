SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk fire officials said there were no injuries reported after an 8,000-gallon processing tank holding recycled oil caught on fire Tuesday at Suburban Investments.

Fire crews responded to Saratoga Investments in the 400 block of South Saratoga Street around 7:35 p.m. Tuesday for a commercial structure fire.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the building’s roof and front roll-up door.

Firefighters investigated and discovered an 8,000-gallon processing tank holding recycled oil on fire. About 2,000 gallons of the product were on fire, causing Suffolk Battalion 1 to request the fire be upgraded to a two-alarm because of the size of the building and amount of fire.

Crews worked to extinguish the fire from the inside of the building while others vented the roof from above.

A search was also conducted but no one was found.

The fire was marked under control at 8:17 p.m.

The processing vat and area above the tank were heavily damaged by fire. The rest of the building sustained smoke damage.

The business was occupied at the time of the fire, but no civilians or firefighters reported injuries.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.