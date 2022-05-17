VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — An 82-year-old Virginia Beach man hit it big last month, after winning the jackpot in a Virginia Lottery game.

The jackpot, worth more than $285,000, was won April 23 after Vincent Mosquera selected the five winning numbers –19-23-30-33-38– for the Cash 5 with EZ Match drawing. The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot in the game are 1 in 749,398.

Vincenta Mosquera (Photo Courtesy of the Virginia Lottery)

Mosquera told lottery officials he picked the numbers based on a combination someone told him years ago.

According to the release, after Mosquera collected his winnings, he “happily headed off to work,” to his job as a waiter in a local Italian restaurant.