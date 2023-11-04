ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An 84-year-old man was found dead after a single-vehicle crash on Lankford Highway.

According to State Police, at 2:05 p.m., deputies responded to Lankford Highway in the area of Mason Road to investigate a single-vehicle crash.

Police said preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of a Nissan Versa, Joseph Rice, of Temperanceville, was driving south on Lankford Highway, when he suddenly ran off the road and hit a utility pole.

Rice died at the scene as a result of his injuries, according to police. He was the only person in the vehicle at the time.

Police said neither speed nor alcohol were contributing factors.

The crash is under investigation to determine if this was a result of a medical condition.