UPDATE: Graves has now reportedly been found, according to authorities.

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in finding a missing man with dementia.

Jimmy Graves, 86, of Syria, Va., was reported missing around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15. According to authorities, Graves has dementia and was last seen in the Criglersville area of the county.

Graves is believed to be driving a silver 2004 Chevrolet Suburban with a Virginia license plate that reads “KFM2950.” The vehicle also reportedly has “Graves Mountain Lodge” written on the side and back.

Jimmy Graves, 86, of Syria, Va., was reported missing around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15. According to authorities, Graves has dementia and was last seen in the Criglersville area of the county. (Courtesy of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 540-948-5161.