AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An 87-year-old man is dead after a crash on Genito Road in Amelia County.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers responded to Genito Road near Howard Road in Amelia County at around 11:35 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

It was determined that a 2011 Ford Fusion was headed north on Genito Road when it ran off the right side of the road and hit a telephone pole, causing it to overturn.

The driver, 87-year-old Raymond Paul Turner of Cumberland, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.