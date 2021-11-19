Deadly incident: 89-year-old driver backs into Virginia woman outside of beauty salon

STAFFORD COUTNY, Va. (WRIC) — A Spotsylvania woman was killed in a parking lot crash on Friday morning in Stafford County.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Hazel Cobb was in the parking lot of a beauty salon on Harrel Road when the 89-year-old driver of a Hyundai Elantra backed into her.

Cobb was pinned between the Elantra and a parked car.

The sheriff’s office said she died at the scene of the crash.

Stafford’s traffic safety unit is investigating the crash. In a release from the sheriff’s office, they described the incident as an accident.

