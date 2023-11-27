MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — State Police are investigating after an 89-year-old man died after a single-vehicle crash in Madison County.

The crash occurred Thursday, Nov. 23, at 7:55 a.m. on Elly Road, just south of Medley Mountain Drive.

Police said Wilbert D. Tasker, of Aroda was driving a GMC Sierra truck south on Elly Road when he ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Tasker had life-threatening injuries and was taken to University of Virginia Medical Center, where he later died due to his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation. 8News will update this article if any new information becomes available.