RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Less than a week after a judge extended state Senator Joe Morrissey’s protective order against his wife and her boyfriend, Myrna Morrissey spoke with 8News in an exclusive interview detailing the turbulence of their estranged marriage.

The couple has been the subject of controversy for years, having first met while she was a teenager working in his office. Joe Morrissey even served jail time for the misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. In 2022, Former Virginia Governor Ralph Northam pardoned him.

Myrna Morrissey told 8News that the last two weeks have been a nightmare.

“To sum it up … complete hell,” she said. “It’s been a lot of back and forth and not getting any straight answers when it comes to things.”

The couple’s domestic dispute went public on Jan. 13, when Myrna Morrissey made an extensive Instagram post, alleging that her husband had a history of infidelity, manipulation and parental absence.

Shortly after the allegations went public, Joe Morrissey released his own statement, claiming that their son Maverick had been abused by Myrna’s new boyfriend.

“I’ll say it and I’ll keep repeating it. Nothing happened to my kids,” Myrna Morrissey said. “Nothing happened to my son. I didn’t allow someone to beat on my child. I didn’t beat on my child.”

8News reached out to the Chesterfield County Police Department to verify Joe Morrissey’s claims. The department confirmed it had received a report of alleged child abuse and had assigned a Special Victims Unit detective.

In an email today, a spokesperson with the department said there were no updates yet and the investigation remained ongoing.

Last week, 8News reported that a judge had extended an emergency protective order that the senator initially issued on Saturday, Jan. 14.

“I’m not done with Joe — you are wrong and you’re going to pay for everything you’ve done,” Myrna Morrissey said on social media after the court appearance.

The couple was scheduled for another court appearance but the case was put on hold after six Chesterfield judges recused themselves. Instead, a judge from Roanoke, Frank Rogers, III., was assigned and extended the protective order.

Myrna Morrissey told 8News that she is now seeking a different judge, claiming her husband’s seat on the State Senate Judiciary Committee is a conflict of interest.

“It was brought to my attention that the judge from Roanoke had some dealings with Joe as far as Joe recommending him for an appointment for a circuit court judge seat,” she said.

According to court documents, the couple will be in court again on Friday.

“I don’t know if this person is able to make an impartial decision based on his connection,” Myrna Morrissey said. “I understand who I’m facing. This is not going to be a sprint with Joe — it’s going to be a marathon. I just want it to be done the correct way.”

8News reached out to Joe Morrissey for comment, a spokesperson said he is not taking interview requests.