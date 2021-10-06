8News invites Virginia Attorney General candidates to Oct. 19 debate — Miyares accepts, but no answer from Herring yet

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring (right) and Republican AG candidate Jason Miyares (left) address the Virginia FREE Leadership Luncheon in McLean, Va., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (AP Photos/Cliff Owen)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News has invited Attorney General Mark Herring (D) and Del. Jason Miyares (R-Virginia Beach) to participate in a statewide debate on Oct. 19 from our studio in Richmond.

The one-hour debate will be from 7-8 p.m. and will be hosted by 8News anchors Deanna Allbrittin and Eric Philips. Miyares has accepted the invitation. 8News also reached out to Herring by phone, email and certified mail. However, we have not received a response from Herring or from his campaign.

Recent polls show a competitive race between Herring, a two-term incumbent, and Miyares, including an 8News/Emerson College poll released on Oct. 6 that has the race virtually tied.

Herring and Miyares faced off in June for a virtual debate and will meet for another debate hosted by the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 13.

The ideological differences between Herring and Miyares were evident in their first debate as they clashed over health care coverage, combating gun violence, police reform and the role of the attorney general’s office.

While Election Day is Nov. 2, more than 180,000 voters have already cast their ballot early as of Oct. 5, according to the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project.

Virginians will also vote for a new governor and lieutenant governor. All 100 House of Delegates seats are also on the ballot this November.