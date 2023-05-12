CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A boy in Charlottesville has died after he was hit in the head with a baseball on Monday.

According to CBS19 NEWS, Calvin Ness — an eighth-grader with the Babe Ruth Little League team — was warming up with the team when he was hit by a ball thrown by his coach. Ness was then taken to the hospital where he later died.

The Ness family has released this statement:

Our family is so grateful for the tremendous outpouring of compassion and support. We give our heartfelt love for Calvin’s teammates, coaches and first responders. The last two days have shown us the impact that Calvin’s life had on so many communities he was a part of, from school to baseball and beyond. In life, tragic and terrible things happen to wonderful people. Coach Adam and Calvin fell into this situation. Calvin LOVED being on Coach Adam’s team. Adam reinvigorated Calvin’s love for baseball, and Calvin was beaming with that love until his last moment on earth. Once the families and players have had space to reflect and grieve, it is time to play ball again. Calvin wouldn’t have it any other way. Elizabeth, Jason, Robinson and Mallory

CBS19 NEWS also reports the league has suspended all practices and games until Monday and there will be an emergency board meeting on Saturday to discuss how to move forward.