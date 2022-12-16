RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nine Virginia men were convicted of soliciting minors for sex online after an eight-month investigation that led to the arrest of 18 men from seven states, police said Friday.

The nine men come from across the commonwealth, including one from Petersburg, one from Chesterfield and another from Henrico, according to Virginia State Police.

Online court records show all of them pled guilty after facing charges of soliciting sex from minors under the age of 15 online. The records show they received suspended sentences after pleading guilty.

The office of the Harrisonburg/Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney prosecuted the cases, police said, and additional arrests are pending.

“Each conviction and penitentiary sentence protects our community and our children from some of the worst offenders—those who perpetuate the horrific supply and demand cycle of child sexual abuse materials and those who attempt to meet children for sexual activity,” Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Alycia M.P. Eldridge, Rockingham County and the City of Harrisonburg, said in a statement.

The Virginia men sentenced were among 18 from seven states convicted on more than 40 child sex charges after an investigation from the Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force. In total, police said the men received 128 years.

The other men convicted lived in Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia, according to police.

Here’s the list of the Virginia men who were convicted that state police provided: