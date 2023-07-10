CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An elderly woman is dead after a crash in Culpeper County near the neighborhood of Canterbury, police say.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash occurred at 11:52 a.m. on Thursday, July 6 at the intersection of James Monroe Highway and South Merrimac Road.

Police say the driver of a 2019 Toyota Camry was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of James Monroe Highway when the car crashed into a 2012 Nissan Armada traveling north. The impact caused both vehicles to run off the road.

According to police, the driver of the Toyota — 91-year-old Gloria M. Driscoll, of Culpeper, — died at the scene of the crash due to her injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Police say the driver of the Nissan — a 56-year-old man from Midland — was left with minor injuries and was taken to UVA Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by police.