ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Investigators said they were looking for possible victims of a 94-year-old man who is accused of committing sex crimes involving a child at a home on Columbia Pike.

The Arlington County Police Department said Adolfo Zambrano of Arlington faces two counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery for an incident that took place on Feb. 10. It said officers went to the home around 6:25 p.m. after the department received a report about what was supposed to have happened.

When officers arrived, a witness described a suspicious incident that took place between Zambrano and the child inside the home around 4:30 p.m. She said that she confronted Zambrano who left at that point.

Detectives said Zambrano inappropriately touched the child and that during the course of their investigation, a woman told them Zambrano touched her inappropriately in 1999 when she was a child.

Police arrested Zambrano on Feb. 16. As of Wednesday, Feb. 22, Zambrano was in the Arlington County Detention Facility without bond.

Detectives asked anyone who feels they had past inappropriate encounters with Zambrano or who has additional information that could help the investigation to contact Det. H. Molina at (703) 228-4208 or hmolina@arlingtonva.us. People also can call Arlington County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).