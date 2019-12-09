Virginia mother accused of killing her son appears in court on murder charge

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton mother accused of killing her 2-year-old son Noah returned to a courtroom Monday morning to face her new charges.

Julia Tomlin initially reported her son missing in June, which sparked a massive search. Noah’s body was found more than a week later, at the Hampton steam plant.

A photo of Noah Tomlin taken in May of 2019.

On Halloween, Hampton’s Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell said Noah Tomlin’s autopsy revealed he died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries. He described the injuries as incredibly severe and said “based on the evidence this child was tortured.”

As a result of the findings, Julia Tomlin was charged with murder and unlawful disposal of a deceased person. Bell said investigators know someone dispose of Noah’s body, but they are still working to determine if that person knew the child’s body was in the bag.

Julia is appearing in court Monday for her preliminary hearing. 10 On Your Side’s Deanna Bettineschi is in the courtroom. Look for her coverage throughout the day, beginning at WAVY News 10 at 4 p.m..

Officials say there are pending child abuse charges for Julia for her other two children, who are eight months and three years old.