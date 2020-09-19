Virtual learning improves at Roanoke City Public Schools

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke City Public Schools’ technology support center is determined to make sure students and their families get through virtual learning safely and swiftly.

So far, more than 11,200 computers have been given out to its student body of more than 13,600.

“This year we have kind of focused everyone to using Canvas to deliver their course materials, and using Teams to deliver face-to-face synchronizes instruction,” technology support coordinator Britt Simmons said.

During the scramble to get student learning to an online platform in the spring, multiple mediums were being used at the teacher’s discretion. Now there is one uniform platform used across the district.

Outside parties are not able to access that platform, Simmons added.

“We have isolated teams so that the only people who can connect to their live classes are people within our organization.”

While some people have been reporting difficulty with the devices they are working on, they do have the opportunity to seek help.

“We are using some older computers. They are on, they do tend to have more hardware problems and we do tend to have to spend more time repairing them,” Simmons continued.

He said call volume over all is down to 200 calls a day.

“We added parents and students to those incoming calls this year and the first week of school we had over 5,000 calls.”

