A conversation with an astronaut about what to expect for Sunday’s rocket launch

(WAVY) — This weekend, NASA plans to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station for a six-month mission.

WAVY News 10’s Jeff Edmondson interviewed space shuttle astronaut Michael Finke recently about what to expect for the launch.

On Sunday, at 7:49 p.m. NASA and SpaceX are set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket packed with science experiments and a crew of four to the International Space Station.

This CREW-1 mission will have several science experiments on board to help with medical research and allow astronauts to grow their own food.

Watch the video at the top of this story to learn more.

To watch the launch, visit the NASA website.

