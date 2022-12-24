RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than 40,000 households in Virginia are without power Saturday as a winter storm continues to hit much of the country with frigid cold.

Tens of thousands of customers throughout the commonwealth dealt with power outages on Friday due to the cold front and heavy winds from the storm.

According to PowerOutage.us, which tracks outages across the country, there were 41,553 outages in Virginia as of 2:27 p.m. Saturday.

Here’s the latest from some of the companies working on restoring power in Virginia:

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy said 224,000 customers experienced outages due to Friday’s wind and cold weather. Crews have been able to restore power to 93% of them.

“Our crews will continue working around the clock today. Nearly all customers affected by Friday’s windstorm will have their power restored by 11:00 p.m. this evening,” a Dominion Energy spokesperson wrote in an email.

Nearly 11,000 customers are still without power as of 2:27 p.m., according to PowerOutage.us. Here are some of the Dominion Energy outages in the Richmond area as of 2:20 p.m.:

Chesterfield: 699 customers

Goochland: 73 customers

Hanover: 21 customers

Henrico: 222 customers

City of Petersburg: 109 customers

City of Richmond: 608 customers

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC)

REC — which provides electric service to over 172,000 connections in parts of 22 counties — says fewer than 400 member-owners still don’t have power but that it has been able to restore power for most of the people who dealt with an outage Friday and overnight.

PowerOutage.us shows no outages for REC member-owners as of 2:27 p.m. The peak reached more than 7,000 outages, and at least 13 power poles were broken Friday, according to REC.

The remaining outages are expected to be restored by early Saturday evening, REC said. Crews have worked over the last two days making repairs and restoring service amid dangerous conditions.

“We appreciate member-owners’ patience as our field teams have worked in brutal and dangerous conditions to restore all power,” Casey Hollins, a spokesperson for REC, said in a statement. “We wish all of our members a safe and joyful holiday season.”