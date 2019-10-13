1  of  5
A man in custody after he allegedly shot at Virginia deputies

Virginia News

by: WFXR Newsroom

FLOYD COUNTY, Va (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating a shootout between a man and Floyd County deputies early Friday morning.

The Virginia State Police SWAT Team have taken 34-year-old Samuel Wayne Hale into custody.

Authorities say the incident occurred after a deputy attempted to pull over Hale for suspicious activity. Hale allegedly took off and proceeded to shoot at deputies.

According to police, the pursuit ended when Hale crashed his truck, which led to a standoff.

Hale and a deputy both suffered minor injuries before he was taken into custody.

