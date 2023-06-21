RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A Marine veteran hoping to be the Democratic nominee against a Republican state delegate for a Danville-area House of Delegates seat in November says she’s facing opposition from an unlikely source: Virginia Democrats.

Jasmine Lipscomb is the lone Democrat seeking to run against Del. Danny Marshall (R-Danville) — a delegate since 2002 — but an ongoing dispute between her and local party officials over filing fees and voter signatures have kept her from the ballot.

Emails between Lipscomb and Democratic officials shed light on the issues that started the conflict, with local officials saying Lipscomb missed mandatory filing deadlines to be the candidate and her arguing that rules allow the party to nominate a candidate of their choice.

Lipscomb, a 37-year-old Black woman who served as a U.S. Marine, questioned the party’s approach on Tuesday, calling out the decision to move forward without a Democratic candidate and allowing Del. Marshall to go unchallenged in the Nov. 7 general election.

“My question is are they [the Democratic Party of Virginia] working for the Republicans? Are they that adamant about not running someone? They have thousands of options, and you choose nobody,” Lipscomb told 8News in an interview. “I question who they’re loyal to.”

Patricia Harper-Tunley, chair of the 5th Congressional District Democratic Committee, sent Lipscomb details about the candidate requirements as acting chair of the 49th House of Delegates District nominating committee on May 12, emails shared with 8News show.

The next day, Lipscomb and Harper-Tunley exchanged emails in which Lipscomb said it was her understanding after reviewing the Virginia Department of Elections online candidate bulletin that she did not need to pay a filing fee or submit voter signatures and that a call to caucus was not needed because she was the only candidate to step up to run.

Jasmine Lipscomb while in the U.S. Marines. (Photo courtesy: Jasmine Lipscomb)

“The committee creates a Call to Caucus and the requirements needed to participate in the Call to Caucus. Therefore, the requirement to pay a filing fee is within the scope as well as the requirement of signatures,” Harper-Tunley replied on May 13. “If a candidate does not meet the requirements by the set deadline the potential candidate is no longer eligible as a nominee for the Party. The Bulletin you have only addresses if you were running in a Primary as a Party-affiliated candidate.”

Ten days later, Lipscomb informed Harper-Tunley that she submitted candidate paperwork to the Department of Elections and asked about her “next steps once the Caucus has been cancelled.”

Harper-Tunley told Lipscomb that the call to caucus was scrapped because she didn’t submit the required $500 filing fee and 100 signatures by the May 20 deadline. Lipscomb, a single mother of four children and substitute teacher, told 8News she did not have the $500 for the filing fee initially but that an “angel donor” eventually funded the effort.

“At this time the Caucus has failed to nominate a Candidate by their given rules, which allows them to nominate a Candidate of their choice as stated in section 10.6 of the Democratic Party Plan,” Lipscomb wrote back to Harper-Tunley on May 23.

“Ms. Lipscomb, if cutting corners and disregarding policy and procedure is the strategy you wish to utilize, I must inform you that the integrity of the process and providing the voters with the best possible candidate is the one and only goal of this committee and will not succumb to tactics of deceit and the attempt of intimidation,” Harper-Tunley responded. “Therefore, the previous decision made by the House District 49 Committee stands as not having a Democratic Nominee for House District 49.”

After these emails, Lipscomb asked Harper-Tunley a series of questions about the decision, including one that read: “It is your intention to leave the HD 49 Democratic ballot line unfilled, thereby granting (R) Danny Marshall re-election without a General Election contest, correct?”

“The Committee issued their Call to Caucus weeks ago detailing the process and relevant deadlines. Those deadlines have since passed. No candidate chose to file any of the requisite materials, so there is no nominee,” Harper-Tunley responded. “Whether or not the HD49 Nominating Committee chooses to revisit their unanimous decision to not issue a new Call is ultimately their decision. I would encourage any candidates who are actually serious about putting in the time, effort, and work to run as their standard bearer to take steps to demonstrate that to these volunteer leaders.”

Lipscomb filed a complaint with the Democratic Party of Virginia on June 15 claiming “discrimination based on economic status” and that Harper-Tunley does not live in the 49th House District as required, arguing that the nominating committee’s decision should be nullified as a result.

Lipscomb claims she is being held to a different standard and that Democrats are throwing away a chance to challenge a Republican veteran in a Republican-leaning district in November.

State and local Democratic Party officials, including Harper-Tunley, who is Black, and chair of the rural caucus Bob Zwick, pushed back on Lipscomb’s claims, writing in emails to her that she simply missed the required deadlines to become the nominee. Harper-Tunley did not respond to a request for comment.

In one email, Lipscomb writes that Rural Ground Game, a group that helps Democratic candidates in rural areas, was planning on volunteering to collect signatures in Danville. The email led to a response from the group’s chair, Lynlee Thorne, who wrote back that there was no commitment to bring volunteers to get signatures after Lipscomb indicated she wasn’t going to meet the required filing conditions.

Thorne also wrote that she advised Lipscomb “against taking guidance from an individual in another state.”

Lipscomb has received advice from Dr. Fergie Reid Jr., whose father, Dr. William Ferguson “Fergie” Reid Sr., became the first Black person in the state legislature since the Reconstruction Era in 1968.

According to the Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP), the Republican-leaning district is made up of Danville City and parts of Halifax and Pittsylvania counties. VPAP data shows that the district is 53% white, 40.1% Black and more than 45% minority.

The district’s makeup has led the younger Reid to question Democrats’ approach for the Nov. 7 elections, pointing to Republicans running candidates in Democratic-leaning districts despite the long odds.

“There are other districts where they [Democrats] are playing hard to win,” Reid Jr. told 8News. “Why not here?”

Some Virginia Democrats, including candidates and one delegate, have reacted to Lipscomb’s situation. Del. Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke) tweeted on June 16 that he’s “always believed Democrats are at our best when we run everywhere. Finding candidates to run can sometimes be challenging. When someone is excited to throw their hat in the ring, we should help them run.”

Trudy Berry, the Democrat running against state Sen. Frank Ruff (R-Mecklenburg), called on the Democratic Party to reconsider the decision.

“We need Democrats on the ballot because voters deserve to have a choice,” Berry told 8News. “When they don’t have a choice, it disenfranchises voters in a particular district.

Berry, who is running in a red district that includes parts of the 49th House District, said she was shocked to hear about Lipscomb’s filing fee cost, telling 8News that her filing costs were $50, and she didn’t need signatures to qualify.

In an interview, Berry said the filing fees are “inconsistent across committees and across the commonwealth,” calling on the party to make changes. Filing fees for candidates are used to help districts and committees cover certain costs, including paying for a particular nominating contest.

Lipscomb told 8News in the interview that she would consider legal action if there is a case to bring forward, adding on Wednesday that she is “still waiting on lawyer retainment.”

After telling other outlets the party would not comment until after a June 20 deadline for parties to nominate a candidate, DPVA spokesperson Liam Watson told 8News Wednesday the party was declining to comment “for now.”