A Virginia school board voted to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County school board voted to rename Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day.

The board voted 8-1 on Tuesday night to rename the federal holiday on the school calendar. The school board said that Loudoun County values diversity and wants to continue to educate its students on the history of Columbus and the plight of indigenous people.

“The fact that we are now sitting here in Loudoun talking about Indigenous Peoples Day in replacing Columbus speaks volumes to our commitment to include the indigenous people,” said Jeff Morse, Loudoun County School Board Member in the meeting.

The board also approved a “racially-conscious” equity plan to ensure a “culturally responsive learning space for every student and employee.”

