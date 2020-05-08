AAA: Dead battery service calls up during stay-at-home order

Breaking News
by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

(WRIC) — The American Automobile Association (AAA) Mid-Atlantic division is warning drivers of immobile vehicles that they may want to kickstart their cars at least once a week.

With Virginia’s stay-at-home order still in effect, many drivers have kept their cars parked and AAA says it’s causing an uptick in dead battery service calls.

In April, AAA saw a 28-percent increase in the number of calls for a dead battery, compared to April of last year. Moreover, battery calls made up nearly half of all service calls in Virginia last month.

AAA says drivers should start their cars up once and week and drive around for a few minutes as the stay-at-home order continues.

