AAA: Dead battery service calls up during stay-at-home order

(WRIC) — The American Automobile Association (AAA) Mid-Atlantic division is warning drivers of immobile vehicles that they may want to kickstart their cars at least once a week.

With Virginia’s stay-at-home order still in effect, many drivers have kept their cars parked and AAA says it’s causing an uptick in dead battery service calls.

In April, AAA saw a 28-percent increase in the number of calls for a dead battery, compared to April of last year. Moreover, battery calls made up nearly half of all service calls in Virginia last month.

AAA is seeing a spike in calls for dead batteries. Even with fewer cars on the road in April during stay at home orders, AAA battery service calls in VA were up 28% over April 2019. Start your car once a week & drive it for a few minutes to keep your battery charged. #AAAVANews pic.twitter.com/buYQhR31eA — AAA Mid-Atl VA News (@AAAVANews) May 8, 2020

AAA says drivers should start their cars up once and week and drive around for a few minutes as the stay-at-home order continues.

