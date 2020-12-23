AAA expects lowest number of Virginia travelers in nearly two decades for the holidays, offers tips if you decide to travel

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – With COVID-19 cases surging across the country, AAA expects most Americans to stay home this holiday season.

While experts expect 34 million fewer travelers compared to last year, as many as 84.5 million Americans may still travel for the holidays.

In Virginia, they project travel to be the lowest it’s been in 19 years.

For those who do decide to travel, AAA has some tips:

Check the COVID-19 restrictions at your destination. Some states require a COVID test before and after you travel

The CDC recommends taking a COVID-19 test one to three days before traveling and another three to five days afterwards.

Make sure to wear a mask, maintain your social distance and bring extra water and snacks to reduce your need to stop

If you’re booking a hotel, call ahead to make sure you’re familiar with what precautions they’re taking

If you’re renting a car, use disinfecting wipes to wipe down door handles and steering wheels

AAA projects year-end holiday travel to start December 23 and last through January 3.