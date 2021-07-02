AAA expects record July 4th travel, Virginia State Police upping patrols

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – If you’re planning on taking a trip this July 4th weekend, you’re not alone!

AAA predicts traffic on the roads and at airports to nearly hit pre-pandemic levels. It’s expected to be the second highest Independence Day travel volume on record, only trailing behind 2019.

Nearly 47 million Americans are expected to travel with nearly 44 million driving. AAA says that the highest ever on record for the holiday.

With so many people on the roads, you may hit some traffic. AAA has outlined the best and worst times to travel.

Worst times to drive:

Thursday: Between 3:00–5:00 p.m.

Friday: Between 4:00–5:00 p.m.

Saturday: Between 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m.

Sunday: Free flow expected

Monday: Between 4:00–5:00 p.m.

Best times to drive:

Thursday: After 7:00 p.m.

Friday: Before 12:00 p.m.

Saturday: After 2:00 p.m.

Sunday: Free flow expected

Monday: Before 1:00 p.m.

Virginians should also expect to see more state police troopers on the roads as part of the agency’s Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort). The agency will be increasing patrols from midnight Friday, July 2 through midnight Monday, July 5.

During last year’s four-day July 4th C.A.R.E initiative, there were nine traffic deaths on Virginia’s highways. Troopers also arrested 44 drivers who were under the influence and cited 1,540 speeds and 732 reckless drivers.

“It is also important to note that July 4th celebrations may be a bit different this year than those of

the past due to the legalization of simple possession of cannabis for adults 21 years and over,” said

Colonel Settle. “Whether you are trying marijuana for the first time or are a previous cannabis

consumer, remember driving under the influence is still illegal in Virginia. If we all do our small part,

we increase everyone’s chances of having a safer holiday weekend.”