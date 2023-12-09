RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With wet weather and heavy winds expected in Central Virginia on Sunday, AAA has provided tips to keep drivers safe.

Wet weather and gusty winds are anticipated for much of the region on Sunday, Dec. 9 as a powerful storm makes its way up the East Coast. The storm is expected to worsen Sunday afternoon and evening, battering the area with heavy rain and high winds.

In areas where flooded roadways are a concern, AAA provided the following tips:

Turn Around, Don’t Drown! As little as six inches of water can cause drivers to lose control of vehicles and potentially stall engines. Do not attempt to drive through flooded roads. Turn around, find another way, or find a safe location.

: If in a vehicle that is in contact with a downed power line, the best rule is to stay there until help arrives. If there is an imminent danger, such a fire, stand on the door frame or edge of the vehicle and jump clear with both feet at the same time. Do not make contact with anything on the vehicle so that your body does not become a pathway for the electricity to reach the earth. Take the nearest exit: If conditions worsen to the point where there are any safety concerns, exit the roadway. Don’t just stop on the shoulder or under a bridge unless it is unsafe to proceed otherwise. If your visibility is compromised, other drivers may be struggling too.

AAA provided the following wet-weather driving tips:

Avoid cruise control . This feature works great in dry conditions, but when used in wet conditions, the chance of losing control of the vehicle can increase. To prevent loss of traction, the driver may need to reduce the car’s speed by lifting off the accelerator, which cannot be accomplished when cruise control is engaged. Avoiding cruise control will also allow the driver more options to choose from when responding to a potential loss-of-traction situation, thus maximizing your safety. Cruise control can also cause hydroplaning.

If you are forced to stop in traffic due to poor visibility, turn on emergency flashers immediately. Slow down, move over: With wet pavement conditions, it’s important for drivers to allow ample stopping distance between cars by increasing the following distance of the vehicle in front of them and beginning to slow down to stop for intersections, turns and other traffic early. In addition, drivers need to slow down and move over for roadside workers, including emergency roadside service and first responders, law enforcement and construction workers, as well as stalled vehicles. Maryland’s and Virginia’s Move Over law includes ALL stationary vehicles on the side of the road, displaying hazard lights. Virginia’s Move Over law recently expanded this summer to include stationary vehicles, as well.

AAA also provided a list of recommended items to add to a severe weather emergency kit: