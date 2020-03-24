ABC reducing hours at all Virginia liquor stores due to COVID-19

FILE – In this file photo made April 15, 2010, bottles of liquor are on display at a Virginia Alcohol and Beverage Control (ABC) store in Richmond, Va. The agency says it saw a record profit of $121 million in the last fiscal year and has contributed more than $1.5 billion to the state’s general fund during the last five years. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority announced Tuesday that it plans to reduce operating hours statewide in response to the coronavirus pandemic. ABC stores, nearly 400 across the state, will be open from noon until 7 p.m., starting on March 27.

ABC said in a release that reduced hours will allow employees to stock shelves and clean store surfaces. It will also give ABC more flexibility in staffing.

“Given the expanding nature of the coronavirus to other areas of the commonwealth, after consulting with the Virginia Department of Health, we believe these adjustments to our business practices will reinforce measures already in place to keep everyone safe and mitigate the impact of this virus on our employees and customers,” Virginia ABC Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill said in a statement.

“Virginia ABC is committed to serving individual customers and licensed businesses by keeping its retail stores open for as long as we can safely do so. Please limit your store visits to purchase distilled spirits, when possible, and help us keep you, our store staff and others safe and healthy,” Hill continued.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.