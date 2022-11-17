MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) – If you’re looking to make some holiday cocktails this Thanksgiving, make sure to stock up ahead of time. Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) stores will be closed for Thanksgiving.

For Thanksgiving Day, which is Thursday, Nov. 24, all ABC stores will be closed. However, stores will be open and operating during normal hours on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 25 — the days before and after Thanksgiving, respectively.

Other holiday hours will be running at ABC stores towards the end of December as well.

On Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, all Virginia ABC stores will close at 5 p.m. and will remain closed on Sunday, Dec. 25 for Christmas Day. Stores will reopen and observe normal hours on Monday, Dec. 26.

On Saturday, Dec. 31, and Sunday, Jan. 1, all stores will close early at 6 p.m. in observance of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

You can find operating hours for your local Virginia ABC store by searching your zip code online.