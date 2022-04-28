ABINGDON, Va. (WRIC) — An Abingdon man has been sentenced to 210 months in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, undercover officers purchased methamphetamine from 62-year-old Ralph Allen Phillips several times in early 2021.

Federal agents later executed a search warrant of Phillips’ home and found around a pound of meth and $40,000 in cash — some of which matched the serial numbers of cash used in the undercover deals — in a safe.

While searching the rest of the residence, agents found thousands more in cash, more meth, other drug paraphernalia and a loaded 9mm pistol.

An investigation into Phillips revealed that he was selling meth in quantities of several ounces for about two and a half years before moving on to trafficking over a pound every two weeks.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives, Virginia State Police, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Abingdon Police Department all contributed to the investigation.