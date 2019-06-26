1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

Accused Appalachian Trial killer set for competency hearing

Virginia News

by: WJHL Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — According to a federal court docket, the man accused of killing a hiker and severely injuring another on the Appalachian Trail in Southwest Virginia is scheduled for a competency hearing.

RELATED: Two people assaulted overnight on Appalachian Trail in Virginia

The competency hearing for James Jordan, 30, of West Yarmouth, Mass., is scheduled for July 3 in U.S. Federal Court in Abingdon.

Jordan is accused of fatally stabbing Ronald S. Sanchez, Jr., 43, of Oklahoma, to death on the Appalachian Trail in Wythe County, Va.

RELATED: Authorities say machete was used in Appalachian Trail attacks

A second victim, a female hiker, was also injured in the attack.

According to records, Jordan remains in the Western Virginia Regional Jail.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events